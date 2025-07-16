F1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Slows Down Midweek, Total Inches to 71.84 Cr

Brad Pitt’s film F1 performed brilliantly in its first two weeks and collected around 71.68 crores at the Indian box office. But now, in its third week, the pace of the film is slowly slowing down.

According to Sacnilk Data, on the twentieth day (Wednesday, July 16), the film earned only 0.16 crores, taking the total collection to 71.84 crores. The film had touched the figure of 1.12 crore on Tuesday, but it saw a huge drop on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the English occupancy of the film was also only 8.13%.

The film F1 is a sports drama, in which Brad Pitt plays a racing driver who returns to Formula One after 30 years to save his old teammate’s weak team APXGP. The film also stars Damson Idris, Carrie Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in important roles.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is known for Top Gun: Maverick. Hans Zimmer provides the background score, which enhances the racing sequences and emotional tone of the film.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. produced and distributed the film. In India, it was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, giving it a chance to reach a wide audience.

It will be interesting to see if F1 can pick up the pace again by the end of the third week. Considering the slow performance on weekdays, all hopes are now pinned on the weekend.

