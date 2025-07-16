Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Inches Towards 165 Cr

Sitaare Zameen Par has earned around 0.08 crores at the box office on the 27th day, 16 July 2025, in all languages. According to the initial figures of Sacnilk, the film’s total earnings have now reached around 162.17 crores. Even though the earnings have slowed, the film’s survival in the fourth week shows its strong content and the audience’s love.

The film earned a whopping 88.90 crore in its first week, 46.50 crore in its second week, and 18.95 crore in its third week. In the first six days of its fourth week, the film has grossed around 7.74 crore, which includes 0.9 crore on Friday, 2.5 crore on Saturday, 2.85 crore on Sunday, 0.6 crore on Monday, 0.89 crore on Tuesday, and 0.08 crore on Wednesday.

The Hindi occupancy on July 16 was 7.23% on average, which is decent for a midweek. The film’s content, especially its emotional appeal, has so far managed to draw audiences to the theatres.

The film is the spiritual successor of ‘Taare Zameen Par’. In it, Aamir Khan plays the role of a suspended basketball coach who is ordered by the court to train a team of specially abled children. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed its songs, while Ram Sampath composed the background score.

Now it will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to cross the 165 crore mark or not. But it is certain that Sitaare Zameen Par has won the audience’s hearts and secured its place at the box office.

