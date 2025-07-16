Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 12: Slight Growth on Tuesday, Total Inches to 77.56 Cr

Jurassic World Rebirth registered a slight increase at the box office on its 12th day, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. According to Sacnilk’s initial data, the film collected 1.75 crores combined across all languages. With this, the total India net film collection has reached 77.56 crores.

Earlier on Monday (14 July), the film earned 1.31 crores, while a slight recovery was seen on Tuesday. After the tremendous weekend earnings, the weekday decline is now being seen gradually, but the film is still successful in staying afloat.

The film performed brilliantly in the first week and did a total business of 56.25 crores. On the other hand, after strong earnings of 7.35 crores and 7.80 crores on Saturday and Sunday in the second weekend, there was a decline on Monday. But Tuesday’s earnings of 1.75 crores have once again raised hopes that the film’s journey can last long.

The occupancy of Jurassic World Rebirth was also good on Tuesday. The occupancy of the English version was 18.11%, the Hindi version was 19.40% and the Tamil version was 14.80%. This shows that the film is getting a good response from India’s multilingual audience.

This film is the seventh film in the franchise, released after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). It is a standalone sequel in which a research team is sent to an island of three giant dinosaurs for DNA samples. At the same time, a broken family is also trapped on the same island, and both have to struggle together to save their lives.

The film stars international stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Now, all eyes are on whether Jurassic World Rebirth will be able to move towards the 100 crore club. The current figures are raising hopes in this direction.

