Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 13: The film earned 1.25 crores on July 16, the collection so far is 42.65 crores

Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer film Metro… In Dino continues to earn slowly but steadily at the box office. Released on July 4, 2025, the film earned around 1.25 crores (initial estimate) on its 13th day, Wednesday, July 16. With this, the total India net film collection has become 42.65 crores.

The film had a good first week, with Metro… In Dino grossed a total of 26.85 crores in 7 days. The second week also started well, especially on July 13 (second Saturday) and July 14 (second Sunday), when the film earned a strong 4.65 crores each. Though the collections slowed down a bit on July 15 (Monday) and July 16 (Wednesday), the film remained steady.

If we look at the earnings of 13 days: 4th July (Friday) 3.5 crores, 5th July (Saturday) 6 crores, 6th July (Sunday) 7.25 crores, 7th July (Monday) 2.5 crores, 8th July (Tuesday) 3 crores, 9th July (Wednesday) 2.35 crores, 10th July (Thursday) 2.25 crores, 11th July (second Friday) 2.35 crores, 12th July (second Saturday) 4.65 crores, 13th July (second Sunday) 4.65 crores, 14 July (2nd Monday) 1.25 crore, 15 July (2nd Tuesday) 1.65 crore, 16 July (2nd Wednesday) 1.25 crore (estimated)

Metro… In Dino is a musical romantic drama that depicts today’s urban life, loneliness, and the complexities of relationships. The film is considered to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life in a… Metro.

The story shows the emotions and connections of many different characters, which connect deeply with today’s generation.

Talking about the starcast we see, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The music of the film is given by Pritam, who had earlier won hearts with his songs in Life in a… Metro. This time too, his songs have made their place in the hearts of the youth.

Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu do the cinematography, while Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda handle the editing. The film’s runtime is 159 minutes.

Although the film’s pace is now slowing down a bit, Metro… In Dino is still holding on in theaters due to positive word of mouth. Now it remains to be seen how much more this film can show in the coming weekend (20-21 July), because this week the competition from new films is also going to increase.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.