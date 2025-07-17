Sara Ali Khan Sets the Style Bar High with Her Red-Hot Fashion Moments

Sara Ali Khan is the queen of hearts in Bollywood. Apart from her graceful performance on-screen, she is known for setting new style standards with her bold and sartorial choices. Proving that she is a true style icon, we have compiled some of Sara’s red-hot fashion moments that you must take a look at.

Sara Ali Khan’s Red-hot Fashion Moments

1) Striped Jumpsuit

The Metro In Dino actress flaunted her sway like a boss babe in this stunning red jumpsuit, featuring a strapless neckline that defined her toned shoulders, while the subtle pinstripe exuded elegance and charm. However, with hot red lips, a half-secured hairstyle, minimal accessories, and silver heels, it adds a chic, modern touch, setting new standards.

2) Skirt-Top Look

Keeping it simple yet stylish, Sara wore a red, high-neckline, buttoned top with a matching mini skirt, balancing boldness with comfort. However, her beautiful, open tresses, bold smoky eyes, and golden hoop earrings elevated her casual look, turning it into something not-so-casual. The red platform heels gave her confidence, effortlessly rocking her vibe.

3) Lehenga Choli

Sara is serving wedding vibes in this vibrant red lehenga featuring intricate golden embroidery. The plunging neckline blouse, paired with an embellished waistband lehenga skirt and an ornate dupatta, creates a classic desi girl charm. But with her open waves, bold black eyes, shiny cheeks, glossy lips, and a maan tika, she looked oh-so-breathtaking. However, the red rose decorating her hair made her look mesmerizing, stealing the spotlight and setting a new bar.

4) Co-ord Set

The stunning Sara exudes cozy glam in a red rib-knit co-ord set. The outfit features a slightly loose-fitting, plunging knitted top with full sleeves and a matching mini skirt, effortlessly balancing modernity with charm. However, the bouncy hairstyle, smoky and glittery eyes, and bold lips defined her chic yet playful look.

5) Saree Beauty

Sara dazzles in a red saree featuring a colorful border with bandhani print. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse, exuding elegance. Elevating her glam, the actress styled her hair in a sleek, tied hairstyle, enhancing her facial structure. A statement maang tikka and a heavy choker add regal charm. With the soft makeup and beautiful smile, Sara looked effortlessly beautiful.