The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Episode 4 Review: A dash of ‘K-pop’ to desi OTT heroes flavour

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is taking over the headlines for all the hysterical reasons. It’s been dramatically consistent ever since the show kicked off. Just hitting the right chortles. Blending that desi tadka with some high-end settings and star energies, the show is just getting better than ever.

And all that is there, episode 4, streamed on 12th July, is getting all the buzz. And why not? It’s got way too many flavours to taste, and it should not be missed—a lovely comedy sketch with a mix of K-pop star power and our very beloved OTT heroes. The show had Jackson Wang, along with Pratik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and Jitendra Kumar on board.

It’s been the usual celebrity talks, conversations and fun banter. Just different anecdotes, different situations and narratives. Well, that’s precisely why you are there! To listen to it from your favourite stars, and how the showbiz has been treating them.

The episode starts with a security comedy sketch, where Jaideep Ahlawat showcases his crazy, dope moves to Qatal. The groove picks up from there. You move on to see Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja, the true gem, who cracks some of the hilarious ‘not-so-funny’ yet hysterical punchlines (well, that’s what Diamond Raja does). And as it rings to the end, we see Jackson Wing dropping the right beats with his mellifluous vocals. Blending desi tadka with his signature K-pop style, he wins you over. Jackson got all the Indian flavours right on the hook, from Garba to Bhangra. He signs off with all love and gratitude. With that, episode 4 was a full-swing watch. More like—Laugh, pause, laugh.

Created by Kapil Sharma and directed by Anukalp Goswami, the show features a star-studded cast including Kapil Sharma himself, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

Produced by Kapil Sharma along with Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh, with Anushree Bhardwaj serving as executive producer, The Great Indian Kapil Show streams exclusively on Netflix, marking a successful digital evolution of India’s beloved comedy brand.