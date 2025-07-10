Comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe shot at in Canada

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe came under attack on Wednesday night, when at least nine gunshots were fired at the premises. The incident took place in Surrey, British Columbia, just days after the cafe’s soft launch.

The cafe, named Kap’s Cafe, is Sharma’s first business venture in the restaurant industry. It is jointly managed by his wife, Ginni Chatrath. However, as per reports no injuries were reported in the attack.

Security footage from the scene shows a man seated in a car firing repeatedly at the cafe’s glass windows before driving away. The attack occurred late at night when the cafe was closed to customers.

Shortly after the incident, Harjeet Singh Laddi, a wanted Khalistani terrorist, claimed responsibility for the shooting. Canadian authorities and Indian intelligence sources believe Laddi is linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International. Media Reports suggest that the shooting was allegedly triggered by a past statement made by Sharma, which Laddi found offensive.

Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident and have launched a full-scale investigation. Local authorities are working with national security agencies to assess the threat level and potential risks to public safety.

Harjeet Singh Laddi is also wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of Vikas Prabhakar, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader who was gunned down in Punjab’s Rupnagar district in April 2024.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over Khalistani extremist activities in Canada. A recent report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) warned that certain groups have been planning and executing acts of violence against Indian targets from Canadian soil.

As of now, Kapil Sharma has not issued a public statement. However, fans and well-wishers have expressed concern over the safety of Sharma and his family.

The investigation is ongoing, and local police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.