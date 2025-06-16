OTT Stars Pratik Gandhi, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, And Jitendra Kumar To Next Appear On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma‘s comedy show always rules over hearts. From winning hearts on the television, the comedian this time jumped into OTT with Netflix. His new show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has won the hearts of viewers with his previous shows. He has welcomed guests like Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and many more. But this time, OTT stars from Pratik Gandhi, Vijay Varma to Jitendra Kumar will appear, building up the anticipation for fans.

On this evening, OTT stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, Vijay Varma, and Jitendra Kumar were snapped on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show, further building up the anticipation among fans for the upcoming episodes. Wearing a chic outfit, all four actors spread their charm as they posed, smiling in front of the camera, making a bunch of talented squad.

Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his amazing acting skills. Recently, he was seen in Maharaj, and some of his best works include projects like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Rockstar, Raees, Raazi, Pataal Lok, An Action Hero, and many more.

Talking about Pratik Gandhi, the actor, became everyone’s favorite with his performance in the OTT show Scam 1991. Besides that, he has appeared in Phule, Do Aur Do Pyaar, etc.

Vijay Varma has appeared in several hit shows and movies, including Super 30, Jaane Jaan, Murder Mubarak, Darlings, Mirzapur, Gully Boy, and more.

Lastly, Jitendra Kumar became a household name with his performance in the YouTube series Kota Factory. Besides that, he has hits like Panchayat, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, etc.