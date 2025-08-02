Pricing Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Film Sitaare Zameen Par Hits Apple Users Hard

Aamir Khan‘s newest film, “Sitaare Zameen Par,” has ignited a pricing controversy following its release. The actor took a bold step by launching the movie on YouTube through a pay-per-view model, with a ticket price of ₹100. However, iPhone users are encountering a different price tag of ₹179 when trying to rent the film through the YouTube app.

This discrepancy has led to considerable frustration among Apple device users, launching a discussion about pricing fairness across different platforms. The core issue lies within Apple’s platform policies, which impose a 30% commission on in-app purchases. This commission affects the pricing structure within apps like YouTube, resulting in the elevated ₹179 price, which is not determined by Aamir Khan Productions but rather by Apple’s pricing model.

The situation has been exacerbated by a lack of clear communication regarding the differences in pricing based on the platform. When a film is advertised as being available for ₹100, users expect that price to hold true across all devices, regardless of the app or operating system.

Although Aamir Khan’s approach to digital distribution is innovative and progressive, the frustration expressed by Apple users is understandable. Their feelings stem not from being cheated but from a sense of being misled due to the complications introduced by platform-driven pricing variations.