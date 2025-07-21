Sitaare Zameen Par Final Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan’s Film Closes Its Run With 262.75 Cr Worldwide

Sitaare Zameen Par Final Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par has finally completed its box office journey, and its figure is praiseworthy. This sports-comedy-drama has collected 262.75 crores worldwide, of which 165.35 crores is net earnings in India. This film was being called the ‘spiritual successor’ of Taare Zameen Par, and it also made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

R.S. Prasanna directs the film, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit together. The film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles. The story is about a suspended basketball coach who is ordered by the court to train a team of differently abled players. The film is an official remake of the Spanish hit Champions (2018).

The film proved that the audience liked its theme and emotional touch by making a strong collection of 88.9 crores in the first week. It earned 46.5 crores in the second week and 18.95 crores in the third. There was a decline in the fourth and fifth weeks, but the film kept running, and by the 31st day, its India net collection reached 165.35 crores.

The Hindi version of the film grossed the highest, 164.1 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions grossed 0.81 crore and 0.44 crore (estimated) respectively. The gross collection in India was 197.5 crore and 65.25 crore from overseas markets.

The film’s music team is also very strong. The songs are composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while Ram Sampath provides the background score. The story made the audience laugh and cry, and it presented strong themes of inclusion, empathy, and second chances.

Sitaare Zameen Par proves that commercial success and a social message can go hand in hand. Aamir Khan once again creates a film that touches the heart and stays in the mind for a long time. Although the film may have been slow at the box office, due to its emotional punch and strong message, it has become one of the memorable films of the year 2025.

