Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Total Collection Reaches 83 Crores

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film, Saiyaara, has registered a tremendous opening at the box office. Released on 18 July 2025, the film has collected a total India net of 83 crores in the first three days. Presented by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, this musical love story is getting a great response from the audience, especially from the youth.

The film earned 21 crores on its first day, Friday (18 July), which is quite commendable for a film with a new pair. On the second day, Saturday (19 July), the film’s earnings saw a growth of 19.05% and it did a business of 25 crores. On the third day, Sunday (July 20), Saiyaara recorded the highest collection and earned around 37 crore, according to early estimates. The total net collection of the film on all three days has reached 83 crore, making it one of the fastest-grossing romantic films of the year. These figures are according to Sacnilk.com.

On Sunday, the film’s occupancy was 71.18% in the Hindi belt, which shows that the audience is reaching the theatres in large numbers. What’s special is that people are excited about the story of the film, the music, and the chemistry of the fresh pair. The story of Saiyaara revolves around two characters, Vaani and Krish, who connect with each other through writing and music. The film’s locations, cinematography, and heart-touching songs have made it a special experience.

Director Mohit Suri’s specialty has always been his films’ emotional touch and music, and Saiyaara carries forward this tradition. Looking at the initial response of the audience and the weekend collection, the film can go a long way at the box office. If the word of mouth remains positive, the film’s earnings can see a further jump in the coming days.

Overall, Saiyaara performed beyond expectations during its first weekend, and now all eyes are on its Monday collection.

