Maalik Box Office Collection Day 9: Inches Past 22 Cr, All Eyes on Weekend Boost

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao’s film Maalik maintained a strong hold at the box office in its first week and is now moving ahead with slow but steady steps in the second week. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has earned 22.04 crores so far.

The film grossed a total of 21.2 crores in its first week. It earned a huge amount in the first three days itself: 3.75 crores on Friday and 5.25 crores each on Saturday and Sunday. There was a drop on Monday, and the film collected 1.75 crore, while there was a slight recovery on Tuesday to earn 2.1 crore. On Wednesday and Thursday, the film earned 1.75 crore and 1.35 crore, respectively.

The second week started a little slow. Maalik earned 0.73 crore on its eighth day (second Friday). On the other hand, on the ninth day, Saturday, 19 July, an opening collection of 0.11 crore has been recorded so far. Note that this data is live based on bookings for a few hours until evening. The final figures will be released by 10 pm.

The Hindi occupancy of the film was also slightly low on Saturday, averaging 5.04%. However, Saturday and Sunday shows are expected to see some growth.

Maalik is an intense gangster drama set in 1980s Allahabad. It is the story of a young man who aspires to become the ‘Maalik’ in the game of guns and blood. The film shows the price of power, loyalty, and greed.

Pulkit directed the film, which was produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Rajkummar Rao’s performance is considered one of the strongest in his career. If the film maintains this pace, it may soon join the 30 crore club.

Maalik is currently running successfully in theatres.

