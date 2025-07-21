Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 17: Total Collection Nears 49 Crores

Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 17: Anurag Basu directed musical romantic drama Metro… In Dino has performed steadily at the box office on its 17th day as well. On Sunday, July 20, 2025, the film earned around 2 crores (early estimates), now taking its total India net collection to 48.90 crores. These figures are as per Sacnilk.com.

The film had a net collection of 26.85 crores in its first week, while it grossed 17.15 crores in the second week. The film earned 1.1 crores on the third Friday, and 1.8 crores on Saturday. On the third Sunday, the 17th day, Metro… In Dino recorded a collection of 2 crore. The Hindi occupancy of the film on this day was 39.46%, which indicates a stable audience.

Metro… In Dino is considered to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life in a… Metro. The film beautifully depicts the complexities of today’s urban life, loneliness and the complexities of relationships. The story highlights the emotions and connections of many characters, which connect deeply with today’s generation.

The film’s star cast includes strong actors like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. All the characters have left an impact in their respective roles.

The music of the film is given by Pritam, who also won the hearts of the audience with his tunes in Life in a… Metro. This time too, his songs are being liked a lot among the youth. Cinematography has been done by Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu, while editing has been done by Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda. The runtime of the film is 159 minutes.

Although the film did not earn like a blockbuster, its slow and steady growth at the box office shows that the audience is still interested in content-driven cinema. Due to maintaining a good hold even in the third week, Metro… In Dino can cross the 50 crore mark in the coming days.

