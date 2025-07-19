Superman (3D) Box Office Collection Day 8: Total Crosses 37 Crore Mark, Slow But Steady Growth Continues

Superman (3D) Box Office Collection Day 8: According to Sacnilk.com, the film had good collections in its first seven days, with 7.25 crore on Day 1, 9.5 crore on Day 2, and 9.25 crore on Day 3. However, the collections dropped to 2.6 crore on Monday, but improved to 3 crore on Tuesday. This was followed by 2.1 crore, 1.8 crore, and 1.5 crore collections on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (July 18), indicating that the film has continued its slow but steady growth.

The English version of Superman (3D) has earned around 24.7 crores, the Hindi version 7.77 crores, the Tamil 1.52 crores, and the Telugu 1.51 crores. On Friday, the average occupancy of the English version was around 19.18%, while 14.87% in Tamil and 10.56% in Hindi watched the film.

This film is based on the story of DC Comics’ popular superhero Superman, in which David Corenswet plays the role of Clark Kent Superman. Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Edi Gathegi also play important roles in the film. In the story, Superman has to prove himself as the world’s protector, while his biggest enemy, Lex Luthor, entangles the whole world in a conspiracy against him.

It will be interesting to see whether Superman (3D) can increase its pace again in the coming days and make strong collections by the end of the week. Expectations are high based on the opening performance, but the slow pace in mid-week is a bit of a concern.

