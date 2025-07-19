F1 Box Office Collection Day 22: Brad Pitt’s Film Earns 1.60 Crores On The 22nd Day, Total Collection Reaches 76.50 Crores

F1 Box Office Collection Day 22: Brad Pitt’s racing drama film F1 has performed tremendously since its release in India. While the film earned a brilliant 61.3 crores in the first two weeks, its box office graph also remained largely stable in the third week.

According to Sacnilk’s report, on Friday, July 18, the 22nd day of its release, the film earned a net of about 1.60 crores in India, including all languages. Thus, the total net collection of films in India has reached 76.50 crores.

Day-wise earnings so far (key figures): Week 1 (7 days) 35.5 crore, Week 2 (8 to 14 days) 25.8 crore, Week 3 (15 to 21 days) 13.6 crore, Day 22 (3rd Friday) 1.60 crore (estimated).

‘F1’ is a sports drama in which Brad Pitt plays a veteran Formula 1 driver who returns to the track to save his old teammate’s team APXGP. In the film, he is accompanied by stars like Damson Idris, Carrie Condon, Tobias Menezes, and Javier Bardem.

Joseph Kosinski, known for hits like ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ directs the film. Hans Zimmer’s background score makes the racing scenes even more exciting.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. produced and distributed the film. In India, it has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, giving it a good reach in all regions.

Will the film be able to hold on in the fourth week?

There is some hope that the film’s earnings will rise again over the weekend.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for the latest box office reports.