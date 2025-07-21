Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha’s Thriller Earns 86 Lakhs in Opening Weekend

Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha‘s film ‘Nikita Roy’ was released in theaters on 18 July 2025. The film is a social-thriller, in which Sonakshi is playing a combative investigative character, who is engaged in exposing the truth of fake babas. Although the film had a slow opening, there was a slight improvement in the response of the audience over the weekend.

Talking about the box office, the film earned 0.22 crores on the first day, Friday, July 18th. After this, there was a collection of 0.24 crores with a slight increase on Saturday. On Sunday, there was a jump in the earnings of the film, and it collected 0.40 crores. In this way, the film has earned a total of 0.86 crore (₹86 lakh) in its first weekend. These figures are based on Sacnilk’s initial estimates.

In the story of the film, Sonakshi’s character is that of a reporter, who tries to expose a fake Baba (played by Paresh Rawal). Actors like Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar are also seen in important roles in the film. The special thing is that the film is directed by Sonakshi’s brother Kushsh S Sinha. It has been produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, and Kratos Entertainment.

The release date of Nikita Roy was earlier fixed as 27 June 2025, but for some reason it was postponed and released on 18 July. The response to the film is mixed, and now everything depends on word of mouth and audience reviews.

It will be interesting to see if the film holds its ground in the coming weeks. Sonakshi’s serious and strong acting is considered to be the biggest strength of this film.

