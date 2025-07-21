Superman (3D) Final Box Office Collection: Crosses 39.75 Cr in India, Global Total Soars to 2700 Cr

Superman (3D) Final Box Office Collection: The movie has grossed a total of 39.75 crore nett in 9 days in India. The movie has released in English as well as Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages, which helped it receive support from audiences from different regions. The movie earned 35.5 crore in the first week and earned around 4.25 crore in the first two days of the second week.

The day-wise collections were as follows: 7.25 crores on the first day, 9.5 crores on the second day, 9.25 crores on the third day, 2.6 crores on the fourth day, 3 crores on the fifth day, 2.1 crores on the sixth day and 1.8 crores on the seventh day. 1.45 crores on the second Friday and 2.8 crores on Saturday.

Its total gross collection in India has been 47.75 crores while it has earned a magnificent 1200 crores from overseas. This has taken the total worldwide collection of the film to 2700 crores.

The story of the film is based on DC’s iconic superhero Superman. This time David Corenswet has played the role of Clark Kent/Superman. Actors like Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced have also played important roles in the film. In the story, Superman has to win the trust of the world, while Lex Luthor hatches a conspiracy that turns the world against him.

This film is the first installment of the DC Universe (DCU) and is jointly produced by Troll Court Entertainment, DC Studios, and The Safran Company. The budget of the film is said to be around 1925 crores (225 million), making it one of the most expensive superhero films ever.

Even though the pace of the film has been a bit slow in India, it has received tremendous love internationally. Now it remains to be seen whether its earnings increase in India in the coming days or not.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for more box office updates.