Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 3: Anupam Kher’s Film Earns 1.62 Cr in Opening Weekend

Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 3: Anupam Kher’s film ‘Tanvi The Great’, released this Friday, may have received praise in international film festivals, but its start at the domestic box office has been much slower than expected. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected a total net collection of 1.62 crore in its first weekend.

The film opened with a mere 0.40 crore (40 lakhs) on Friday, July 18 (Day 1). On Saturday (Day 2), the film’s earnings saw a slight jump and it did a business of 0.54 crore (54 lakhs). On Sunday (Day 3), the film’s earnings increased to 0.68 crore (68 lakhs). The total India net collection of the film in all three days has become 1.62 crores.

The story of ‘Tanvi The Great’ is about an autistic young girl Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), who dreams of joining the army after taking inspiration from her late army father Samar Raina (Karan Tacker). Her relationship with her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher) brings depth and emotional touch to this story.

Along with Anupam Kher, veteran actors like Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Nasser and Iain Glen have given strong performances in the film, making it an emotional and inspiring experience.

Tanvi The Great has so far received standing ovations at prestigious film festivals like Cannes, New York, London and Houston. Along with this, the film also received a lot of appreciation in the previews held at the National Defense Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

The film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and distributed globally by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and AA Films (Anil Thadani).

Although its pace at the box office is slow, the content and strong message of the film can keep it in the news for a long time. Let’s see how much word of mouth can bring about a change in the film’s earnings in the coming days.

