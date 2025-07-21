F1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Nears 4000 Crore Worldwide Despite Slower Weekdays

F1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Joseph Kosinski’s film F1 is now in its 24th day and has achieved tremendous success worldwide. The film has so far earned around 3975 crores worldwide. In India too, it has recorded a total net collection of 81.75 crores and a gross collection of 98.1 crores.

However, the film’s collections have slowed down during the mid-week days in India. On Day 24, the film earned 2.6 crores in English, 0.07 crores in Hindi, 0.04 crores in Telugu, and 0.14 crores in Tamil. Overall, F1’s net collection in India on the 24th day was approximately 2.85 crore.

The total net collections in India so far are 75.3 crore in English, 4.01 crore in Hindi, 0.88 crore in Telugu and 1.56 crore in Tamil.

The film revolves around a Formula One racer played by Brad Pitt who returns after 30 years to save his old teammate’s racing team APXGP. It also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski and Hans Zimmer’s music makes the film’s emotional and racing scenes even more impressive. The film has been released in India by Apple Studios and Warner Bros. in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Now it remains to be seen if the film manages to regain its momentum in the coming weekend and join the 4000 crore club.

