Maalik Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajkummar Rao’s Intense Gangster Drama Inches Closer to 25 Crore Mark

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 10: Directed by Pulkit and starring Rajkummar Rao, ‘Maalik’ earned a total net of 23.45 crores in the 10 days of its release at the box office. The film did not get the support of heavy promotion or a big budget, but despite this, it has been successful in making its place in the hearts of the audience.

The film had a total business of 21.20 crores in its first week. On the second Friday, July 18th, the eighth day, the collection was 0.65 crores, followed by 0.75 crores on Saturday, and now on Sunday, the tenth day, the film has earned 0.85 crores. According to Sacnilk’s report, these figures are based on initial estimates.

Maalik is set in 1980s Allahabad, where a young man dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik’. His journey takes him through a world of violence, power, loyalty, and greed. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays an angry and passionate gangster, who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. Many believe this is one of the most impressive characters of his career.

Director Pulkit, known for thrillers and emotional stories, gave this film a raw and grounded treatment. Producers Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films) took a risk in this content-driven film, and now the same gamble is paying off.

The film’s simple promotion strategy, strong performances, and strong story have kept it stable at the box office. Now, all eyes are on whether the film will be able to enter the 30 crore club in the next few days.

