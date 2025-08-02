Coolie Trailer: Rajinikanth starrer teases a classic crime saga

The trailer of the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is finally here, and it’s every bit the mass entertainer fans were hoping for. Packed with style, swagger, and substance, this high-octane preview brings back the legend, Rajinikanth, in a role tailor-made for his unmatched screen presence.

Rajinikanth plays Deva, an ageing gold smuggler with a larger-than-life persona and a burning mission to reclaim his lost empire. From the very first frame, he commands attention. His grand entry, complete with a slow-motion walk, fiery one-liners, and unmistakable “Rajni style” gestures, instantly sets the tone for what promises to be a cinematic celebration of stardom and nostalgia. There’s a raw charm in how Rajini owns every scene; they all look agile, complete with power, and with every inch, he is the superstar.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for crafting gritty thrillers, seems to have amped up his storytelling here, blending crime, revenge, and emotional undertones. The trailer hints at a layered narrative, with Deva reuniting with his old gang and diving back into a dangerous underworld ruled by greed and time-bending secrets. It’s an intriguing mix that feels new for Rajinikanth yet very much in sync with Lokesh’s sensibilities.

Anirudh Ravichander’s background score thunders through the trailer, elevating every punch and punchline. His music doesn’t just support the visuals, it amplifies them, turning Deva’s journey into an almost operatic spectacle. The soundtrack feels modern, powerful, and entirely in rhythm with the film’s grand scale.

The trailer also teases glimpses of a stellar supporting cast, including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan. Their roles remain mostly under wraps, but their presence is enough to raise expectations.

The film looks rich and gritty, with golden tones, shadowy streets, and vintage watches used as key props, tying into the plot’s mention of stolen tech hidden in chronographs. The action sequences are fast, sharp, and stylish, suggesting a blend of old-school brawn and sleek modern choreography.

Coolie is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, but from this trailer alone, it’s clear it’s assembling a universe of its own. With Rajinikanth at the helm, a sharp-looking narrative, and a soundtrack that thumps in your chest, Coolie looks like a full-blown cinematic event.

Come August 14, the theatres are going to roar.