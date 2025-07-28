The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 E6 Review: Podcasters on the couch ring with safe humour

In its latest episode, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 took a refreshing detour from its usual celebrity guest list and welcomed some of India’s most popular digital content creators: Saurabh Dwivedi, Samdish Bhatia, Raj Shamani, and Kamya Jani. On paper, this mix of voices from the internet promised something different. But did the episode deliver? Well, only partially.

The idea to bring podcasters and digital storytellers to Kapil Sharma’s stage was exciting. This group isn’t just famous; they’re shaping how young India consumes news, stories, and inspiration online. So, expectations were naturally high. And to be fair, the guests did bring their individuality. Samdish’s eccentric humour popped up now and then, Raj added a dash of motivation, and Kamya tried to stay on course with her travel-inspired stories. However, it was Saurabh Dwivedi who truly stood out, sharp, thoughtful, and articulate. He brought depth that the show could have explored more.

Unfortunately, the episode didn’t quite find its rhythm. The editing felt choppy, and the flow of conversations was uneven. At times, it felt more like random clips stitched together than an actual sit-down chat. This was especially surprising, given that the guests are all known for their strong presence in long-form content.

Adding to the disarray was the fan interaction segment, which felt out of place and poorly timed. Instead of adding energy, it acted like a disfavored interlude.

The episode had potential but didn’t use it well. While it was nice to see digital voices getting space on mainstream platforms, the execution didn’t match the concept. A promising setup let down by monotony and safe humour.