Sarzameen Movie Review: Emotionally Intense But Overstuffed Tale of Patriotism and Family

Directed by Kayoze Irani, produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Star Studios, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. The film was released on 25 July 2025 on the streaming platform JioHotstar. Sarzameen is a film that tries to say a lot at once, weaving themes like patriotism, family, trauma, and fanaticism into a single story. The film’s biggest strength is its emotional depth and Kajol’s strong performance, but the story sometimes loses direction.

The film begins with Major Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a disciplined army officer posted in Kashmir. His strict military father raised him and now imposes the same strictness on his son, Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan). Harman has a speech disorder and always feels short of his father’s expectations.

Meanwhile, Harman’s mother, Meher (Kajol), understands her son’s silence best, but clashes with her husband’s thinking. After a terrorist exchange operation gone wrong, Harman’s life takes a turn that not only shakes his family but also blurs the lines between the country and relationships.

Harman is now part of the same world his father fights in. The distance between a father and son has become a war. Can love heal this wound? Is redemption possible?

Kajol is the soul of the film. Her sensitive character and expressive expressions bring life to every scene. Prithviraj has a strong presence, but his dubbing emerges as the biggest technical flaw of the film. The inconsistent voice dilutes the impact of many emotional scenes.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is better than he was in Nadaaniyaan. His calm, brooding demeanor works well in some scenes, but where emotional depth is needed, he falls a little short. Mihir Ahuja, on the other hand, grabs attention in a small but effective role.

The visual treatment of the film is excellent. The camera beautifully captures the valleys of Kashmir. The action and chase sequences are grounded and do not seem overly dramatic.

Sarzameen moves quickly and offers many emotional moments. However, the script seems incomplete because it attempts to say too many things at once. At times, the characters’ behavior changes suddenly, which the audience is unable to connect with.

If you want to see a strong role of Kajol or are connected to the film’s theme, then you can watch the film once. But if you expect a film with a mature, clear message, it may give an incomplete experience.

Ratings: 2.5/5

Despite great performances and beautiful locations, the script lacks balance.