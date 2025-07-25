Mahavatar Narsimha Review: A Divine Clash Between Ego and Devotion

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is finally released in theatres on 25 July 2025. It is an animated film set in an era when a father’s arrogance clashes with his son’s faith. The story is based on the famous stories of ancient India, Prahlad and Lord Narsimha.

Hiranyakashyap: A demon king who is proud of his penance, wants everyone to consider him as God. But in his own house, his son, Prahlad, is a devotee of Lord Vishnu. When the father fails to break his son’s faith, a divine form called Narsimha comes, neither man nor animal, just an incarnation of justice.

The first part is a bit confusing. The story jumps from frame to frame, and the viewers feel interrupted in many places. But as the story progresses after the interval, the film takes on a new form.

Prahlad’s hope, Vishnu’s appearance, and the fall of arrogant Hiranyakashyap, watching all this, becomes a spiritual journey.

The biggest lesson of the film is, “Nothing is achieved with arrogance, but everything is possible with true faith and good intentions.”

In this era where every story revolves around love, drama, and thrill, watching a mythological story like Mahavatar Narsimha feels like a new refreshment.

The climax is the highlight of the film, when Narayan assumes his Narsimha form. This scene, created through animation, may not be perfect, but its feeling and impact touch the heart.

This film is a must-see not just for adults but also for children. It is a story in which the true meaning of devotion, justice, and religion is explained.

Rating: 3.5/5

This is a story that you should also watch and show to the small members of your family.