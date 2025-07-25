Mandala Murders Review: A Chilling Narrative

There’s something uniquely captivating about Mandala Murders, a show that doesn’t just draw you into a world of blood and terror but makes you question the very fabric of reality itself. As science intertwines with the ancient, as mythology bends against logic, this series reveals a chilling narrative where human ambition transcends reason, and the supernatural takes root in the darkest corners of the human soul.

Charandaspur, a town where forgotten prophecies whisper between the cracks of time, and where murder becomes both a ritual and a puzzle. And there we have Rhea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor), a no-nonsense CIB officer, thrust into this maelstrom of mystery. Tasked with solving a series of grisly murders, Rhea soon discovers that each victim is but a cog in a far more sinister machine. As she delves deeper, she uncovers the existence of a cult, the Mandala, whose dark practices have been buried beneath layers of history, and whose rituals involve the systematic dismemberment of their victims to create something… otherworldly.

Mandala Murders, produced by YRF Entertainment, with Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani, draws you in not with its bloodstained premise, but with its haunting atmosphere, one that seeps into your very bones. From the first chilling frame, the series casts an impenetrable spell that lingers long after the credits roll. Charandaspur, a town lost in time and thick with mystery, becomes more than just a setting; it is a presence, heavy with untold stories and unspoken truths. The murders aren’t mere acts of violence; they are part of an ancient, twisted ritual, where the past’s dark secrets intertwine with the modern world, where science bends to the will of the supernatural, and where life itself teeters on the brink of death.

Each episode feels like skinning back layers of an ancient manuscript—its symbols and scriptures, its rituals and sacrifices, each piece of the puzzle more chilling than the last. The cult’s goal is not just the creation of a superhuman being, the ‘Ayast’—it’s the creation of a god-like entity formed from the best parts of those they’ve sacrificed. Here, body parts are not just trophies; they are vessels for transcendence.

The labyrinth captures Rhea. Vaani Kapoor’s portrayal of a woman on the edge of reason and madness is magnetic. She isn’t just a detective; she’s a woman trying to reconcile the stark realities of a world where the supernatural bleeds into the everyday. Her journey through Charandaspur is not just about solving murders, but about confronting a terrifying truth that threatens to dismantle everything she thought she knew about life, death, and the boundaries that separate them.

But it’s not just Rhea who steals the show. Vaibhav Raj Gupta’s character, a local officer with his quest, adds layers to the story. His investigation into the disappearance of his mother intertwines with the larger narrative, turning his search for answers into a descent into madness. The town itself, like a living, breathing entity, seems to feed off their fear, growing darker with every passing moment.

Mandala Murders is a show that dares to blur the lines between genres. It’s not just a crime thriller; it’s a philosophical exploration of ambition, power, and human frailty. It delves deep into the mythological, transforming the Mandala—a geometric symbol used for spiritual awakening —into something much darker. It asks the age-old question: What happens when we push the boundaries of human experience? The answers, as the show reveals, are terrifying.

The writing is sharp and layered, with every symbol and every scene carrying weight. The supernatural elements don’t overwhelm the narrative; instead, they enhance it, creating a sense of dread that builds with every twist. The blend of sci-fi and mythology isn’t just a gimmick; it’s a narrative choice that challenges the viewer to think beyond the conventional.

There’s violence, yes, but it’s not gratuitous. It’s purposeful, tied into the cult’s rituals and the show’s larger themes. What makes Mandala Murders so unnerving is the way it turns ordinary human desires—immortality, power, love—into something monstrous. In this world, every desire comes with a cost. And as Rhea uncovers more, she realises that some truths might be better left buried.

By the time the final act rolls around, you’re not just watching a mystery unfold. You’re experiencing a philosophical journey, one that questions the nature of sacrifice, the price of knowledge, and the price of ambition. The ending, chilling as it is, leaves you with more questions than answers, and that, in itself, is a brilliant feat for any show.

Mandala Murders is currently streaming on Netflix.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 out of 5 stars.