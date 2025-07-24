Hunter Season 2 Review: Gritty, Gripping Action Drama

ACP Vikram Sinha (Suniel Shetty) is on another dangerous mission; Pooja’s life is at stake this time. But on this path, enemies and many old relationships and pains also come to the fore. And when characters like Jackie Shroff return as a ‘salesman’, every scene sends a chill down your spine.

Hunter 2 Tootega Nahi Todega is streaming on Amazon MX Player from July 24, 2025. The series grips you from the very beginning. From the very first episode, there is tension in the story that does not let you move away from the screen. The feel of Thailand and old Mumbai, smoke-filled streets, and background score—everything together creates an engaging atmosphere.

Once again, Sunil Shetty looks great in the role of ACP Vikram, and his charismatic style is perfect for the role.

His expressions, dialogue delivery, and physical presence are strong in every frame. Jackie Shroff, even if for a short while, brings life to the story whenever he comes on screen. Anusha Dandekar has a little more screen time this time, and she has played her role very well. Barkha Bisht also looks mature in her character.

But if one thing is felt, it is action.

Although it is a story-driven series, some fight scenes could have been more stylish or choreographed. Yes, this shortcoming is not so big that you get cut off from the show.

The biggest thing is that nowadays, where series are running only on style and glamour, ‘Hunter Season 2’ has a solid story and emotional gravity.

Themes like betrayal, trust, and redemption have been woven very well.

Talking about direction, Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra have given a tight narrative to the series. The cinematography and locations of the series give it a raw but real feel.

If you are a fan of old-fashioned police-gangster stories and are looking for masala in today’s story, then you can watch Hunter Season 2. Despite some shortcomings, the series succeeds in its purpose.

Rating: 3.5/5