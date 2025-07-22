Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 4: Total Collection Reaches 1.72 Crore

Tanvi: The Great Box Office Collection Day 4: Shubhangi Dutt’s starrer Tanvi: The Great recorded slow but steady earnings at the box office until the fourth day. According to Sacnilk.com, on Monday, July 21st, the fourth day, the film earned 0.12 crore, taking its total net collection in India to 1.72 crore.

The film had collected 0.40 crore on the first day, 0.55 crore on the second day, and 0.65 crore on the third day. Although the figures are small, the film continuously receives love and appreciation from the audience.

The story revolves around Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), a young girl who suffers from autism but dreams of joining the Army, inspired by her late father, Samar Raina (Karan Tacker). Her relationships with her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher) give the film depth and emotional power.

The film features a strong cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and Ian Glen of Game of Thrones fame, who make the story even more impressive with their brilliant performances.

Tanvi: The Great is also receiving much appreciation internationally. The film has received standing ovations at prestigious film festivals like Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. In addition, people also praised the film during its screening at the National Defense Academy in Pune and the Southern Command.

Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC produce the film, while Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and AA Films (Anil Thadani) have taken care of its international distribution.

Although the box office collections may have been limited, Tanvi: The Great’s sensitive story and strong performances make it a memorable film. If word of mouth remains strong in the coming days, the film may gain even more momentum.

