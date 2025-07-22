F1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Total earnings reach 3976.35 crores

F1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Brad Pitt‘s high-octane racing film F1 has maintained a strong hold on the box office even after 25 days of its release. On Tuesday, the 25th day, the film made a total net collection of 1.21 crores in India. The English version contributed the most to this, earning one crore. At the same time, the Hindi version earned 0.04 crores, the Tamil version earned 0.14 crores, and the Telugu version earned 0.03 crores.

So far, the film’s total net earnings in India are 82.96 crores, while its gross earnings have been 99.45 crores. In addition, the film has earned 2650 crores in the overseas market and has touched a total figure of 3976.35 crores at the worldwide box office. This figure indicates that the film is now very close to joining the 4000 crore club.

The story of the film F1 revolves around an experienced Formula One racer (Brad Pitt), who returns to the racing track after nearly 30 years. He aims to save his old partner’s team APXGP. Talented actors like Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem have played important roles in the film.

This film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously gave a blockbuster film like Top Gun: Maverick. The music of F1 is composed by renowned composer Hans Zimmer, which adds a special energy to the racing and emotional scenes. The film has been released in India by Apple Studios and Warner Bros. in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Even though the film had a very strong first week, its earnings have remained stagnant. Now all eyes are on whether F1 will be able to pick up the pace again in the coming weekend and join the 4000 crore club worldwide or not.

