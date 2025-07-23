Exclusive: After Asur, Pawan Chopra collaborates with Oni Sen for Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar

Senior actor Pawan Chopra will collaborate with renowned Director Oni Sen yet again, after Asur, for the landmark web series Operation Safed Sagar, which showcases the Indian Air Force’s capability to conduct effective limited warfare for Netflix.

The series will be produced by Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Dikssha Jyoti Routray under the Matchbox Shots banner. The show will depict the IAF’s historic 47-day operation, executed in collaboration with the Indian Army’s ground forces, aimed at dislodging Pakistani troops from Indian positions along the Line of Control. This operation, launched on May 26, 1999, involved precision airstrikes using fighter planes, attack helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles to clear high-altitude enemy positions.

Pawan Chopra, who is known for his successful OTT projects Asur and The Family Man, Freedom at Midnight is slated to play a vital role in the series. The actor will be seen in a vital role in the Telugu mythological fantasy adventure film Mirai, which has Teja Sajja in the lead role.

The consistency with which the character of Maulana Azad was written made it easy for me to play him in Freedom at Midnight: Pawan Chopra

Matchbox Shots is known for the critically acclaimed films such as Andhadhun and Three of Us.

We buzzed Pawan Chopra but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Netflix but did not get a response.

