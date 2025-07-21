Serial Twists Of Last Week (14-20 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw over the last week a major drama with Jaspreet getting angry at Anupamaa for hiding her prowess in dance. Anupamaa and her team celebrated their selection in the dance competition. Raahi decided to work hard to put in her best in the competition and wanted to seek guidance from Manohar. Prem got worried as Raahi’s path would yet again clash with her mother, Anupamaa’s. Raahi exhibited her talent in front of Manohar. It was a hit-and-miss moment for Anupamaa and Raahi, as Raahi left the place before Anupamaa could enter. Anupamaa was filled with emotion upon knowing that the orphanage got a big share of its money from Anuj’s trust. Raahi and Prem talked about adoption being a means for them to become parents. Prem was tense for an imminent face-off between Anupamaa and Raahi. Anupamaa was heartbroken to see Raahi in front of her and did not want to perform against a team that held Anuj’s name. Prem stood tall and tried to diffuse the tension between the families. Raahi questioned Prem’s intent as he did not tell her about Anupamaa’s presence in the competition. Prem retorted, asking Raahi to shed the hatred in her heart and mind for Anupamaa. Khyati slapped Prem and accused Anupamaa for the death of her son. Anupamaa decided to withdraw her name from the competition. However, Babuji and others motivated Anupamaa to face the pressure and dance to win.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw over the last week a major drama with Abhira and Armaan panicking on not finding Maira at home. They were desperate to get her back, and this search opened up the old pain of losing Pookie. Abhira could not handle herself, and this made Armaan all the more guilty. Tanya questioned Abira’s intent to marry Anshuman and asked her to concentrate fully on their budding relationship. Anshuman and Armaan got into a major fight, which was blew up to bigger proportions with the interference of Tanya and Gitanjali. Armaan sought his forgiveness before Anshuman and set things right for Abhira. Abhir’s silence about Charu created more worry, and Kiara continued to ask him about his sister. Abhira was forced to snub Maira and scold her after she decided to become Abhira’s Pookie. This hurt Maira a lot. Kiara, in the meantime, got to know about Charu’s death. Vidya requested Armaan to stop Abhira’s wedding. During the wedding, Armaan got hurt on his head and walked out of the premises without creating any scene. Anshuman stopped his marriage with Abhira and vowed that he would marry her only after searching for Pookie and bringing her back into Abhira’s life. Dadisa requested Anshuman not to take such a big decision and further ruin lives. Abhira got to know about Armaan’s injury. Maira and Gitanjali prayed for Armaan’s well-being.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw over the last week a major drama with Reet taking the big decision of moving away from Anmol’s case, for the sake of her family and Raghav. Raghav was extremely happy when Reet told him about her decision. However, Reet got a hint of Unnati being behind the wheel during the accident, and slowly understood Raghav’s ploy to save his sister. Reet confronted Unnati in front of her family, and asked her to surrender before the police, so that her punishment got lessened. While Unnati grew tense, Raghav stood as her shield, taking the blame of Anmol’s accident on himself. Reet was shocked at Raghav’s move. Raghav surrendered before the police and was jailed. The family blamed Reet for Raghav’s hasty decision. Reet tried to ease things by meeting Raghav and giving him food. Unnati created further problem, when she blackmailed Reet, asking him to save her brother and herself from Anmol’s accident case, failing which she will expose Smita’s affair. Reet got to know that Anmol was already dead and was thrown midway on the road, and accidentally came in the way of Unnati’s car. She got Raghav released from jail on the basis of this proof. She shielded Raghav in front of an angry media and a mob of people. Reet brought the truth of Smita in front of her family. Smita faked that she has broken up with the guy. Reet wanted to know the name of the guy, but Smita refused to reveal. Reet tried her best to cheer Raghav, but he continued to be angry at Reet. Sharda added more anger in Raghav when she pointed at Reet for falsely accusing Unnati. Reet asked Unnati to delete the video. Unnati hosted a party for Raghav, calling him ‘World’s Best Brother’. Raghav enjoyed the moment, reliving his childhood with his sister Unnati. There was chaos at the party when the balloons created a blast and the whole ambience was on fire. Reet saved Raghav from fire, and in the process, burned her hand. This accident brought Reet and Raghav together where Raghav nursed her wound. Dhruv found fault with the Suryavanshi family and decided to take her back. Reet stopped him and scolded him for his suspicious nature.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw over the last week a major drama with Jethalal returning from his trip to the Himalayas, and joining his gang of Gokuldham Society along with Iyer and family and Dr Haathi and family at the bungalow for a final enjoyment time. Action moved back to the society and the Gada Electronics where Jethalal was faced with a problem when a couple asked for Tony brand washing machine for which they did not have stock. Jetha realised that they needed to pay a pending amount of Rs 25 lakhs to order new stock. Jetha managed to arrange for the money and made a mobile transfer. However, he was shocked to know that he sent money to a different entity altogether. After tracing the whereabouts of the person, he went to his house where he saw shocking scenes of his demise and mourning. Jethalal showed his anger and frustration at his family, not knowing what to do.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, major drama with Yash starting to blackmail Ishana for money. Ishana stole Rs 25000 from Saumya’s purse to give it to Yash. Saumya, however, found the same money in Mangal’s bag and questioned her. Adit fought with Mangal over being friendly with Kapil. Yash put Ishana in further trouble as he asked her to put a few packets in a load which was headed to Gurgaon. However, Ishana did not know that the packet had drugs. Saumya saw Ishana’s act and was happy that Mangal was in a big problem. Mangal was later, arrested for the crime of possessing drugs. Ishana did not know what to do. Even while Adit and Kapil could not get Mangal out on bail, Kusum managed to get the papers and get her released. Upon coming home, Mangal found Ishana’s behaviour suspicious and kept an eye on her.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Aniruddh missing Nutan. He enquired with Jhanak about her parents discreetly. Jhanak wanted to leave the premises, and she got into a fight with Rishi’s uncle. Rishi ordered Jhanak to stay away from his wedding preparations and rituals. Aditi got a call where the caller stated that Rishi was already married. Rishi’s mother was unhappy to see Rishi not treating Jhanak well. Rishi calmed Aditi after she received the call. Krishnendu wanted money from Rishi to keep his secret hidden. Aditi and Rishi’s haldi ceremony happened. Nutan decided to search for Jhanak.

