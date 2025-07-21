Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Akash gets angry at Sapna; throws her out of the house

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Sapna’s pregnancy stirring up a huge problem in the Thakur household. Sapna tried to commit suicide by locking herself in her room and trying to end her life. However, all in the family saved her life and that was when Sapna revealed that the kid was not of Akash’s but of Suraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria). This created more drama where nobody in the family believed Suraj. However, Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) believed in Suraj and vowed to find the truth.

The upcoming episode will see Akash (Sagar Parekh) blowing hot with temper. He will create a scene in the house, and will tell them that Sapna is not his wife anymore and that he will throw her out of the house. Jagriti will ask him to be patient and be united with his family in this tough hour. She will even ask him to accept the kid and forgive Sapna. But this will make Akash very wild and will drag Sapna out of the house and will throw her out. He will also break all relations with his brother Suraj.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.