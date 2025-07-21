Jairoop Jeevan Joins The Cast Of Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Reports

Actor Jairoop Jeevan, known for his appearances in films like Raazi and Pathaan, is all set to return to screens with a new character in Zee TV’s newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak. The show, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, chronicles a unique love story of Anu and Aryavardhan, portrayed by Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar, respectively.

According to the reports, Jairoop Jeevan has joined the cast of Tumm Se Tumm Tak and will soon appear on screen. However, details about his new character in Tumm Se Tumm Tak are still under wraps, and it will be interesting to see with what new character the actor will return. Also, his entry may add more drama and twist to the story.

Talking about Jairoop Jeevan, he is a popular actor known for his impactful presence in supporting roles in several projects. He has appeared in blockbuster hits like Pathaan, Raazi, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He has also appeared in TV shows like Bas Itna Sa Khwaab, Piya Abhimaani, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, and many others.

Undoubtedly, Jairoop’s entry will lead to major drama in upcoming episodes.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a newly launched show on Zee TV, produced by LSD Studio’s Prateek Sharma. The show casts Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.