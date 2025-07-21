Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana & Shivansh’s Romantic Rain Dance Takes Center Stage, Sparks New Love

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is all set for a surprise twist for Shivansh (Namik Paul) and Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) fans. Shivansh fights with Raunak (Akshay Bindra) for trying to have an affair with Prarthana. However, Raunak shames Shivansh for doubting Prarthana’s loyalty, which hits Shivansh hard.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3148 airing on 21 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers are in for a heart-fluttering moment as Prarthana and Shivansh’s romance. The lead actor, Namik, shared a glimpse of a rain dance posted by a member of the creative crew on their social media. This video perfectly defines ‘PraShiv’ moment as Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Shivansh (Namik Paul) sizzle the monsoon vibes with their steaming chemistry.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMXVDBkID_o/?igsh=eHYzMHh3YWR2OTRp

Fans will get to witness the peak moment of Prarthana and Shivansh as they are lost in each other during the romantic rain dance. Their chemistry, bond, and the intensity of the scenes are a delight for the viewers. This also sparks a new love triangle in the show, leaving fans confused whether they want Prarthana with Raunak or Prarthana with Shivansh.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). The Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.