Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Karishma attacks Madhav; Will she kill him?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Madhav revealing his problems before Vasudha (Priya Thakur) of his brother being in the captivity of Megha and Karishma. He told his sorrow story to Vasudha and even faked to whip her after Megha wanted to punish Vasudha (Priya Thakur). Madhav pretended to whip Vasudha and sought the help of Vasudha to find his brother. Vasudha went to the place to help her father and Madhav’s brother’s release. But she was caught and locked in a room.

The upcoming episode will see Megha and Karishma getting to know about Madhav bypassing them and trying to save his brother. Karishma will decide to end the chapter of Madhav. She will attack him and he will be injured. It will be interesting to see if Madhav will be killed by Karishma.

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.