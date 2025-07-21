Exclusive: Parineeta Borthakur to replace Nausheen Ali Sardar in Zee TV’s Vasudha?

Zee TV‘s popular show Vasudha, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, will see a big development!! Well, the big news is that Nausheen Ali Sardar, who plays the mighty big role of Chandrika Singh Chauhan in the show, has apparently put in her papers!!

Yes, IWMBuzz.com has got this exclusive piece of information that the show Vasudha will see a big replacement.

Our highly placed source says, “Nausheen Ali Sardar is apparently in talks to exit the show. This has prompted the channel and makers to look for a meaty replacement. We hear that Parineeta Borthakur is expected to fit into the shoes of Chandrika Singh Chauhan, if the talks materialise.”

As we know, Chandrika Singh Chauhan has been a towering personality in the show Vasudha, who is highly disciplined and holds her values close to her chest. Her bond with her family, especially her son Dev, is a differentiator in Hindi television at the moment. Nausheen Ali Sardar in the role has been one of the strong pillars for the show’s success story. Abhishek Sharma plays the role of Devansh Singh Chauhan in the show.

And this development certainly shocks us!!

Well, we buzzed Nausheen and she commented saying, “Sorry, no comments.”

We could not get a revert from Parineeta Borthakur.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.