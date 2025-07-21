Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet makes a sweet dish to cheer Raghav; Unnati ruins it

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being angry with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) as she was proceeding towards getting Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) arrested for the killing of Anmol. Reet tried her best to cheer Raghav and make him understand the truth. However, nothing bothered Raghav, and he appeared to be unhappy towards her. Amidst this, we saw Unnati organising a party for her brother where she called him ‘World’s Best Brother’. Unnati and Raghav enjoyed their childhood memories and felt happy. However, there was a balloon blast that created a fire mishap during the party. Reet burnt her hands in her process of saving Raghav from the fire. Raghav immediately showered his concern on Reet and nursed her burnt hands.

The upcoming episode will see Reet not caring about her burnt palms and getting into the kitchen to cook for Raghav. She will plan to make a sweet dish for Raghav, putting aside her worry over her burnt hands. However, Unnati will have other plans. She will take the help of Divya to ruin Reet’s efforts. Both of them will enter the kitchen without Reet’s knowledge and will add chilli powder into the sweet dish being prepared.

It will be interesting to see how the family members will react to Reet’s prepared dish. Above all, Raghav’s reaction to Reet’s efforts will be the deciding factor for their relationship out here.

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.