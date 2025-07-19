Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Aryavardhan Screams At Anu – Will Meera Succeed In Her Plan?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen nail-biting twists and turns with Anu’s (Niharika Chouksey) entry in Aryavardhan’s (Sharad Kelkar) office. As Anu becomes Aryavardhan’s interest, Meera decides to get her kicked out of the office, planning against her.

Check out the latest update on Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 13 airing on 19 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, a high-voltage drama unfolds as Anu makes a significant mistake. Aryavardhan enters his office and is shocked to see ‘Champa’ flowers inside the office, offered to the God. He calls Vinay asking him about the flowers. Vinab asks the security guards about this, who look shocked.

Meanwhile, Anu steps in, revealing that he offered Champa flowers to the God. Aryavardhan becomes angry and screams at Anu, telling her that Champa flowers are not allowed in his office. He also taunts her for doing whatever she wants in the office, which leaves Anu upset. But Meera is happy thinking that Anu has dug a hole for herself by bringing Champa flowers into the office.

Will Aryavardhan realise his mistake, or will Meera succeed in her plan?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.