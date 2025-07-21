Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Vipin’s Sudden Marriage Announcement To Anu Disgusts Aryavardhan – Is He Jealous?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has fans gearing up for a nail-biting twist in the lives of Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar). Aryavardhan gets angry with Anu as she brings the wrong file. Aryavardhan taunts her, saying that he made a mistake by hiring her as he thinks she is not capable of working in his company, which hurts Anu. Meera, secretly listening to the conversation, becomes happy.

Check out the latest update on Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 15 airing on 21 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist as Vinay brings Vipin into the office holding a gun to his head. Aryavardhan is shocked and asks who he is, and Vinay shares that this is the guy who was following his car. Aryavardhan interrogates Vipin, asking if he is the same person who came to see Anu, and inquires why he was following him. Vipin reveals that his and Anu’s marriage is fixed, and he was following Anu. Vipin’s sudden marriage announcement to Anu disgusts Aryavardhan.

On the other hand, the moment becomes blissful when Anu tells her friend that even after she made so many mistakes, Aryavardhan didn’t fire her. Upon this, her friend tells her that it seems Aryavardhan has started liking her, which makes Anu shy.

Is Aryavardhan jealous of Vipin, and is Anu getting attracted to Aryavardhan?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.