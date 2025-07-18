Exclusive: Zee TV to launch a new Bangla channel soon?

Zee TV, the renowned Hindi-language general entertainment channel that occupies a significant position in the history of Indian television, is the country’s very first privately owned channel. This pioneering channel played a crucial role in shaping the landscape of television in India. In 2007, Zee Telefilms Ltd. transformed and rebranded itself as Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), reflecting its expanded focus and commitment to delivering diverse entertainment content to viewers across the nation.

In recent months, Zee TV has embarked on a remarkable revamp strategy, marked by the revival of its beloved “Z” logo, which has been a longstanding symbol of the network’s identity. This redesign is part of a broader initiative aimed at refreshing the brand’s overall image and reinforcing its deep-rooted heritage and connection with audiences.

Zee TV offers a wide array of regional language channels, which include Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Odia, Malayalam and Punjabi.

Now, the big news that we have gathered at IWMBuzz.com is that Zee TV will soon launch yet another regional Bengali channel. Yes, in addition to Zee Bangla, the channel is all set to come up with a grand strategy for the launch of another Bengali channel, which will cater to original content in fiction and non-fiction. This move has been taken to strengthen the stronghold that the channel has in the regional market.

As per a reliable source, “Work is happening in full swing for the announcement of the new Bangla channel of Zee TV. Work has also begun on the flagship shows that will form the programming line-up of the new channel.”

We buzzed the channel representative but did not get through for a comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.