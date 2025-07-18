Exclusive: Neelam Pathania Abrol replaces Poonam Mahida in Dangal’s Kahani Pehle Pyaar Ki

Kahani Pehle Pyaar Ki, the recently launched Dangal show which focuses on the concept of first love and the challenges involved in navigating a relationship, has found a resounding response from the viewers. The show has Vishal Solanki and Vrinda Dahal playing the leads. The show is produced by Masterstroke Productions and launched on 30 June.

The show’s central characters, Neha and Sanju, are childhood friends. The story explores the complexities of their evolving relationship as Neha comes to terms with the importance of pursuing her goals and building a successful future, even while dealing with the intensity of her first love.

The show will see a major development soon. The actress Poonam Mahida, who played the role of Sanju’s mother, has been replaced. Joining the cast in the role will be senior actress Neelam Pathania Abrol.

Neelam, who was last seen in the Star Plus’ show Do Dooni Pyaar, has apparently started shooting for the show. Neelam was seen earlier on the Dangal show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

We buzzed Neelam but did not get through to her. She has also been part of popular shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Qurbaan Hua, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, La Ja Gale, Badei Door Se Aaye Hai etc.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

