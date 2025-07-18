Exclusive: Rajiv Kumar, Anjali Gupta and Sharmilee Raj join the cast of Dangal’s Jhalli Ki Kahaani

Dangal will soon come up with a drama concept titled Jhalli Ki Kahaani, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show has roped in actors Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya as the leads. The show will also see Isha Kaloya playing the second female lead.

As for the male lead, there were last-minute back-and-forth decisions, after which Pratham Kunwar started shooting for the show.

Now, we hear of actors Rajiv Kumar (Jubilee Talkies), Anjali Gupta (Saajha Sindoor), and Sharmilee Raj playing vital roles.

As per a reliable source, “Rajiv Kumar will play the father of Jhalli while Sharmilee will play the mother to the other lead girl. Anjali will play a vital role in the cast.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The banner, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, has given audiences realistic tales that include Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Deewaniyat etc. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had a great run of nearly five years ended recently.

The first look teaser of the show Jhalli Ki Kahaani has been launched, and there are great expectations for the concept and story plot.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

