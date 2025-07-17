Exclusive: Pratham Kunwar back as lead of Dangal’s Jhalli Ki Kahaani

Dangal‘s upcoming show Jhalli Ki Kahaani produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, has been having some last-minute developments with regards to its final lead casting. Well, the makers had locked Pratham Kunwar and Apeksha Malviya to play the leads of the show.

Later, there was a change with Vishal Gandhi coming into play as the lead in place of Pratham. However, there is a drastic shift now, as per the news received as of now.

As per a reliable source, “Vishal is no longer part of the project. The channel and makers have brought back Pratham Kunwar as the lead on the show.”

Well, this has been some sort of last-minute changes!!

Now, the show will see Pratham Kunwar playing the male lead, with Apekha Malviya being cast as the female lead. The show will also see Isha Kaloya playing the second female lead in the show.

We buzzed Pratham but did not get through to him.

Vishal Gandhi confirmed his exit, saying, “I am not doing the show now.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The banner, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has given audiences realistic tales that include Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Deewaniyat etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.