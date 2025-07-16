Exclusive: Prasoon Arya joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Young actor Prasoon Arya who has featured in the OTT projects Codename: Tiranga, Pratha etc, will be seen in the upcoming mythological show on TV, Ganesh Kartikeya on Sony TV. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show has Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh playing Lord Shiva and Parvati. Child actor Riyansh Vikram Dabhi will play the young lead as Ganesha, and Subhaan Khan will play the young lead as Kartikeya in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about Achint Kaur, Sonia Singh, Ankiet Moahan playing major roles in the show. If you have not read our exclusive story breaks on the show, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Achint Kaur replaces Meghna Malik in Sony TV’s mythological Ganesh Kartikeya

Exclusive: Sonia Singh joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Exclusive: Ankiet Moahan returns to TV with Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Now, we hear of Prasoon playing a meaty role, that of Kalkeya, who will hold a prominent place in the world of Diti.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him. On TV, Prasoon has been part of shows Dharm Yoddha Garud, Sherdil Shergill etc.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Peninsula Pictures, the production house is known for its successful concepts in the genre of mythology, historical and fantasy-based plots. Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Malyavi Maling, Hero – Gaayab Mode On, Dev etc are their noted successful ventures on TV.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.