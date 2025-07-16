Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Mia kidnaps Revati; Will Rishabh save her?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season the Sony TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) getting to know about Mia’s (Aafreen Dabestani) pregnancy. She confronted Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) about it when he wanted money to get her abortion done. Bhagyashree asked Rishabh not to take the decision in haste and give themselves some time to adjust to the news and accept it. However, Bhagyashree was shocked to see Revati (Tasneem Khan), her sister being in touch on a very friendly basis with Rishabh. Bhagyashree wondered how could Revati know Rishabh when she was supposed to be in Chennai. We earlier wrote about Revati being kidnapped and Bhagyashree doubting Rishabh for the same.

The upcoming episode will come up with the big revelation of Mia having kidnapped Revati. Yes, this will be a big revelation in the story plot. Well, this is indeed getting all the more interesting, right? Mia is pregnant with Rishabh’s child, and now Mia is involved in Revati’s kidnap. Wonder what could be the connect between Mia, Rishabh and Revati.

Is there more to Mia and Rishabh than what meets the eye? Will Rishabh save Revati?

