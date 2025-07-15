Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Revati goes missing; Will Rishabh be connected to it?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season the Sony TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) getting drawn towards Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) more and more. However, Bhagyashree could also sense a tension and changed behaviour in Rishabh who was also ready to go out of her life. It came as a shock to Bhagyashree when she got to know that Mia (Aafreen Dabestani) was pregnant. She was shocked when she realised that Rishabh was the father of Mia’s child. Amidst this, Bhagyashree met the doctor for her father’s reports, and understood that her happiness had improved her father’s health condition. This only meant that Bhagyashree had to continue faking to be married to Rishabh.

The upcoming episode will be drama-filled as Revati (Tasneem Khan), sister of Bhagyashree, will go missing all of a sudden. As we know, Revati has been out of her house regularly, and her family has been worried about her well-being. In an episode to be aired, Bhagyashree will spot Revati talking happily with Rishabh. She will be shocked to see that Rishabh knows her sister very well.

In the next scene, the family will get to know of Revati going missing. Bhagyashree’s doubts will be on Rishabh, and this will further make Bhagyashree assume that Rishabh is not what he appears to be.

OMG!!

What is the link between Rishabh and Revati? Is he linked to her kidnap?

Sony TV’s latest offering, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling. The series explores the poignant theme of family bonds, particularly highlighting the evolving relationship between Bhagyashree and Rishabh, who unite for the sake of Bhagyashree’s loved ones. The show has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles.