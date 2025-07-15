Exclusive: Ankiet Moahan returns to TV with Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Actor Ankiet Moahan who has been systematic in choosing his projects, with a clear intent of accepting new challenges and hurdles as a performer, will now be seen on TV again after a hiatus. Ankiet who has enthralled audiences in TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Begusaraii, Shobha Somnath Ki, Naagin 3 etc, has gone on to have a satisfying journey on the big screen with projects Farzand, Babli Bouncer, Singham Again, Veer Murabaji etc. Now, Ankiet is all set to don a vital role in Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming mythological presentation for Sony TV, Ganesh Kartikeya.

Yes, Ankiet will be seen playing a powerful role in Ganesh Kartikeya. The show has Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh playing Lord Shiva and Parvati. Child actor Riyansh Vikram Dabhi will play the young lead as Ganesha, and Subhaan Khan will play the young lead as Kartikeya in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about Achint Kaur and Sonia Singh playing major roles in the show.

Exclusive: Achint Kaur replaces Meghna Malik in Sony TV’s mythological Ganesh Kartikeya

Exclusive: Sonia Singh joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

We reached out to Ankiet but did not get through to him. He was last seen on TV in Kaatelal and Sons.

We tried connecting with the Producer and channel spokesperson but id not get revert til we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.