Exclusive: Rakesh Paul to feature in Ananta Productions’ mature love story

Seasoned actor Rakesh Paul, who was last seen in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, recently shot for a microdrama series which was based on a unique concept hovering around a mature love story. Rakesh, who is known for his portrayals in shows Hip Hip Hurray, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangann Hoga, Pashmina, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, etc played the lead character in the series, which dealt with a beautiful love story. The series is produced by Anish N Surana’s banner, Ananta Productions.

We hear that this sensuous love story had Rakesh Paul paired up with the much younger Shweta Kataria.

As we know, Ananta Productions has been at the forefront of a creative revolution, skillfully crafting an eclectic range of microdramas designed specifically for various OTT platforms. Their innovative approach to this burgeoning genre not only showcases the artistic vision but also establishes him as a true pioneer in the realm of microdrama. This captivating format has surged in popularity across China and is making new waves in the Indian entertainment market too.

