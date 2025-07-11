Exclusive: Manish Khanna joins the cast of Colors’ Dhaakad Beera

Colors’ upcoming show Dhaakad Beera produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, seems to have terrorised one and all with its shocking appeal and tyranny presented on screen by the central character in the show, portrayed by Rakshanda Khan. The show also has Pankhuri Awasthi in a cameo role with Divyam Shukla playing a vital role. The show presents the dark realities of honour killing, set against a Haryanvi backdrop. The heart-wrenching promo shows a mother-in-law killing her own daughter-in-law for bearing an illegitimate child. The show is the tale of a brother and sister wherein the brother vows to protect and safeguard his sister for all his life.

We now hear of actor Manish Khanna joining the show. He will be seen in the role of a big landowner and the head of the place. Manish Khanna has been seen in challenging roles in Naagin, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, Prachhand Ashiok etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier wrote about Reema Worah playing the antagonist in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Manish Khanna’s entry will take place after a while, and will not be seen in the initial episodes. ”

We buzzed Manish but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

