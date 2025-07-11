Exclusive: Manmohan Tiwari joins the cast of Rajshri Productions’ Doordarshan show

Actor Manmohan Tiwari who is presently seen in the role of Bhanwer Singh in Zee TV’s Vasudha, will soon join the cast of Rajshri Productions’ upcoming show for Doordarshan. As we know, the work is going on in full swing, with the show going on the floor. The show will have Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul playing the lead in the show. The show will see newcomer actress Aanika Dixit playing the female lead.

It was an IWMBuzz.com exclusive report where we broke the news of Krishna Kaul and Aanika Dixit playing the leads in the show. We also recently wrote about senior actors Kali Prasad Mukherjee and Sonali Sachdev playing vital roles. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them out here.

We now hear of Manmohan Tiwari bagging an interesting role. Manmohan is known for his portrayals in shows Pavitra Bandhan, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Shravani, Mishri etc.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

As we know, Rajshri Productions is also working on a Colors show titled Manpasand Ki Shaadi. It has new actors Akshun Mahajan and Esha Surawanshi playing the leads. The show has a stellar cast that includes Avinash Wadhawan, Shipa Tulasakar, Milind Gawali, Ankiet N Narang and others.

