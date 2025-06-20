Exclusive: Neetha Shetty to feature in Ananta Productions’ microdrama series Raw Academy

Actress Neetha Shetty, who is presently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the role of Manjari Pradhan, will be seen playing the lead in an upcoming microdrama series. She has been cast in Anish N Surana’s banner, Ananta Productions’ spy thriller being made for the vertical platform of short-format viewing.

As we have already written, Anish N Surana, through his production company Ananta Productions, is at the forefront of a creative revolution, skillfully crafting an eclectic range of microdramas designed specifically for various OTT platforms. His innovative approach to this burgeoning genre not only showcases his artistic vision but also establishes him as a true pioneer in the realm of microdrama. This captivating format has surged in popularity across China and is making new waves in the Indian entertainment market too.

Shabaaz Abdullah Badi shares his experience shooting for Ananta Productions’ microdrama for Kuku TV

Exclusive: Reyaansh Vir Chdha and Krissann Barretto to pair up for Ananta Productions’ microdrama series

This is a new growing trend, and we know by now that all the popular OTT platforms have started work on microdramas, and the best part is that the concepts are being churned out across varied genres.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Neetha Shetty will be spearheading one such series, titled Raw Academy wherein she will play a key role.

We buzzed Neetha and she confirmed the news without getting into further details.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.